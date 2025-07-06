GOMIA, Paul David



GOMIA, Paul David, age 80, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Monday, June 23, 2025 surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for four days. He was born November 22, 1944 in Middletown, and graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1962. He was employed as a Middletown Journal paperboy from 1957-1962 in the Meadowlawn neighborhood, receiving the News Carrier of the Year Award. He worked at LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park, also while in high school. He was in International Demolay, and was initiated into the Masons in 1967, Jefferson Lodge Number 90, Middletown, Ohio, reaching a hallmark of 58 years. He attended Ohio State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Therapy from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the title of Captain, working as a Physical therapist at Darnell Army Hospital in Fort Hood, Texas. He received his Master's Degree in Health Administration from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1982. He worked as a Physical Therapist at Middletown Hospital, at a PT business he co-owned on Central Ave., as well as many locations in Texas, Tennessee and Florida, mostly as Director of his department, and at the end of his career was a traveling therapist living in his RV. He was an assistant Hospital Administrator in Cincinnati, Hospital Administrator in El Paso, Texas, from 1982-1984, Nursing Home Administrator and Physical Therapist in various locations in Florida from 1984-2010, from Tampa to Marathon, in the Middle to Lower Florida Keys. Paul was a man of many interests and talents. He became a magician in 1987 while living in Florida, performing at nursing homes, hospitals and birthday parties under the name of "Magic of Paul David." He performed local magic shows in Middletown at various functions and open mic nights. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Kingsport, Tennessee Lodge 688 and Knoxville Scottish Rite Lodges. He served on the Middletown Police Advisory Board and was a longtime NAACP Unit #3194 member and Executive Team Member and was a local poll worker during many elections. He acquired many awards and achievements in his lifetime. He had a wonderful, full life. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Dolores (Dolly Shockey) Gomia; his brother and wife, Gary Lee Gomia and Vickie Lynn Doyle-Gomia; and his great-great nephew Cayden Scott Colwell. He is survived by one sister, Pamela Kaye Hunter (Chris); nieces and nephews, Benjamin Jason (B.J.) Stamper (Ginny), Angela Kaye Stamper-Wooldridge (Alan), Tara Sue Hunter-Bowman (Mike), Matthew Warren Hunter, Shawn Michael Gomia; great nieces and nephews, Alyssa Arian Stamper, Benjamin Joseph Stamper, Jami Marie Standifer-Haney (Kyle), Nadia Paige Wooldridge, David Alan Wooldridge, Jr., Payton Leeann Bowman, Christian Michael Bowman, Keegan Wooldridge (Celina), Kyle South (Victoria), Casey Lynn Gomia (Aaron), and Hannah Nichole Gomia; great-great nieces and nephews, Ryder Leroy Allen Lakes, Ophelia Wooldridge, Parker Wooldridge, Averie Lynn Cheadle, Kendra, Kylie and Kayden South; special friends, Bill Teager, Terry Lawrence, Dora Bronston, Jill Bielstein and Melody Dawson. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 9, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Services will be Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio with Military Honors presented by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Herr-riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



