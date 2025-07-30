Goldstein, Michael F.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Goldstein, a devoted husband, father, brother and retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at the age of 84. Born and raised in Freehold, New Jersey, Michael dedicated his life to service, both to his country and his community. After an accomplished career in the U. S. Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Michael retired with honor and pride. His dedication to duty was matched only by his devotion to his family and his dedication to the Jewish community of Dayton. Michael was the beloved husband of Rochelle Goldstein who preceded him in death. They shared 60 years of love and partnership. He was the proud father to Ellen, Eric and David, grandfather of 5 and a loving brother to his sister Joan. Michael found great joy and meaning in his Jewish heritage and took special joy in being part of the Beth Abraham Synagogue community. His presence and activity there was a source of inspiration and strength to many. Michael will long be remembered for his bustling energy, adventurous spirit, love of learning, and dedication to his family, community and country. Funeral service will be held, Friday, August 1st at 11:00AM at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or a veteran's organization of your choice. May his memory be a blessing. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com