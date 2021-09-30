GOLDFINGER, Melvyn

GOLDFINGER,



Dr. Melvyn D.



Mel Goldfinger, Ph.D. passed away on September 17, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, on



January 24, 1947. He is predeceased by his parents, Max M. Goldfinger and Myrna Demby Goldfinger. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dr. Adrian M. Corbett, Ph.D., his brother, Paul Goldfinger, M.D., and his two nephews, Stephen and Michael Goldfinger.



Mel spent most of his life as a musician, playing the trombone for Rutherford High School and Rutgers University in his home state of New Jersey, as well as be selected for certain state band performances. He played in the pit of some off-Broadway shows when he was young, and various gigs throughout the state of New Jersey. Since that time, Mel



mastered the baritone horn, and the viola, in addition to the trombone. Since moving to Ohio, he has played with the



Kettering Community Band, The Sinclair Wind Symphony, The Wright State String Orchestra, Dayton Playhouse, and had the longest run with the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra.



Mel was also a classically trained neuroscientist, performing electrophysiology in summers at Woods Hole on giant squid axons. He studied neuroscience at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, studied biophysics at University of Maryland Medical Center, had post-doctoral training at Washington University in St. Louis, and was one of the first neuroscientists at Wright State University. He was a faculty member at Wright State University for more than 30 years. More importantly for the faculty at Wright State, Mel led the drive for unionization of the faculty with AAUP, and was a tireless advocate for faculty rights. He helped change Wright State University so that they had to use objective criteria for Promotion and Tenure



decisions: no longer could they let you go if they just didn't like you. He will be deeply missed.



A Memorial Celebration of Mel's Life will be held Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, (1632 Wayne Ave, Dayton) on Sunday, October 3, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

