GOLD, Roger T.



Age 83, of Union, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2022. The Ironton, Ohio, native was born April 10, 1939, the son of the late Charlotte Marie (Rodgers) Lawson. In addition to his mother, Roger was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chester L. and Myrtle L. Rodgers; by his two brothers, Ronald T. and Roy D. Gold; and by his son-in-law, Ricky Banks. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cornelia "Ann" (Barnes) Gold of Union, Ohio; and his daughter, Kristi Ann (Gold) Banks of Huber Heights, Ohio. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Barton DD-722. He was a life-long Baptist and a 1957 graduate of Ironton High School. He retired in 2002 after 40 years as a Manufacturing Engineer, specializing in Computer Numerical Control Programming. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. To share a memory of Roger or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

