Goebel, Gracie

Goebel (Proffitt), Gracie M.
Age 87, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025. The family will greet friends Tuesday, July 15 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014, with additional visitation on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 9:00am-until the time of service at 10:00am. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. For complete condolences and memories, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com.
