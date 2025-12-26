Gloria Sickles

Sickles, Gloria J.



Gloria J. Sickles, 78, of Springfield, passed away at her home on Monday, December 22nd, 2025. She was born January 21st, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Louis Yantz and Betty Orndorff. Gloria graduated from South High School in 1964 and went on to build a life centered on family, faith, and hard work. She met the love of her life, Ray, in the eighth grade. Their lifelong bond grew into marriage five years later, that spanned decades and countless memories. She dedicated many years of service to Wright State University, where she worked as executive secretary for the head of the Food Service Department and began her career in the math department. Her professionalism and commitment were recognized when she was named Employee of the Year. Gloria achieved a lifelong goal by graduating from Wright State University at the age of 63 with a degree in Business Management-a testament to her determination and perseverance. A longtime and faithful member of Hillside Church of God, Gloria was actively involved in the sewing ministry, Creative Kindness, where she used her talents to serve others. She found great joy in sewing and knitting. Gloria cherished time spent in Florida with Ray and with her daughter and family, creating treasured memories together. Her greatest joy, however, was her grandchildren. She was especially proud and grateful that she was able to care for her two grandsons before they began school, a role she embraced with love and pride. Gloria was deeply proud of her sobriety and faithfully remembered January 13, 1992, the date that marked a turning point in her life. Her involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous and the community she found there remained an important and meaningful part of her journey. For the past seven years, Gloria faced illness with courage and grace and will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her family. Gloria is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Sickles; two children: Tadd Sickles (Amber) and Angela Hensley (Chris); three grandchildren: Charlie Rae Sickles, Tanner and Trevor Hensley; sister-in-law, Linda Williams (Steve); two nieces: Stacey Stanley (Jude) and Tracey Adducchoi (Nello) and many special church friends. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Gene Orndorff.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, from 12 noon- 2 p.m. at Restoration at Hillside, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Emtombment will be Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. Aspecial thanks to the wonderful care she received from the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and memorial gifts can be made to www.ohioshospice.org in her honor.





