GLOCK, David

GLOCK, Sr., David L. "Dave"



75, of Northridge, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born to the late George and Mary Glock on Jan. 4, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. Dave was a member of the First Baptist Church of Northridge. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dave was a Harrison Township Firefighter (Station #5), member and past president of the Northridge Kiwanis Club, and volunteer for countless Northridge Schools and community events. Dave never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jim Scott. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Margie Glock; son, Dave Glock, Jr. (Amanda); daughters, Teresa Scott, Kristal Webb (Brian); brother, Gerald Glock; grandchildren, Mel Parks (Tad), Alex Glock (Emily), Ricky Scott, Hailey Webb and Lacey Webb; great granddaughters, Tricia Jo Parks, Alia Glock and Erin Glock; numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Steve Veg, officiating. Burial will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Northridge Kiwanis Club. Condolences can be shared at



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com