Glick, Patricia "Pat" Georgette



Patricia "Pat" Georgette Glick, age 88, of Kettering passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 28, 1935 to the late George and Joan (Vacchianni) Anders. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her loving grandparents; sister, Bernadine Clark; a nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pat is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas H. Glick; sister, Linda Hellman of Englewood; children, Denise L. Gyenes of Las Vages, Joni (William) J. Myers of Kettering, John A. Gyenes of Kettering, Joseph M. Gyenes of Kettering; grandchildren, Eric A. Gyenes of Las Vegas, Holly (Norbert) P. Wessels of Cincinnati, Samuel L. Gyenes of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Jaden Gyenes of Las Vegas, Ethan Gyenes of Las Vegas; nephew, Jason Hellman and family of Asheville, NC; along with numerous extended family members and lifelong friends. Pat was previously married to John Gyenes III. She worked at her mother's privately owned businesses, Jay's Ice Cream Store on Cincinnati Street as a youth and Tony's Bar on Xenia Avenue as a young adult; along with providing bartending services at Sacksteder's Cafeteria and The Birdcage Lounge. Pat retired from GM Delco Products Division in 1993 after 20 years of service. She was also a proud Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post 598. Pat lovingly and successfully raised, groomed and sold toy poodle puppies to buyers across the US for almost two decades. She was a devoted, loving, wise and generous daughter, wife, mother, grandma and friend. She loved dogs and parrots and was a pet owner the majority of her life, along with being a renowned family cook. She will be forever loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation is Pat's memory to any animal shelter or adoption center and/or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton 45420. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton 45429.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com