Glett, Ronald



Ronald Glett, age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on November 9, 2023. He was born on March 6, 1951 to the late Mary Jane & Harry Glett Jr. He was a Materials Engineer at the University of Dayton Research Institute for 45 years. Ronald was a hobby entomologist, and he collected butterflies and insects. He enjoyed listening to music and playing guitar. He also liked to restore classic cars, his favorites were a Triumph Spitfire and British models. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the summer at the beach and at the pool. Ronald was always there to help anyone that needed it, and he will be dearly missed. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Linda Glett; his children: Aja Glett Carrigan & John of Stark City, Missouri, Brandy Armstrong of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Aaron Glett of Dayton, Ohio, Jami Glett of Dayton, Ohio, and Molly Glett & Zack Weiner of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren: Olivia, Kaitlin, James, Isaac, Andrew, Felicity, Naomi, Joshua, Aileen, Hazel, Samia, and Oliver; brothers: Bryan Glett of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Brooks Glett of Mason, Ohio and Braden Glett of New Carlisle, Ohio; and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. Following the service, Ronald will be laid to rest at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Ronald or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



