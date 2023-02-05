GLENNON, Richard Faraon

GLENNON, Sr., Richard Faraon



Richard Faraon Glennon Sr. passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. Born on May 27, 1927, in New York, NY, to Antoinette Faraon Glennon, of Manhattan and George Hand Glennon of Pittston, PA. The family eventually settled in the Midwest, specifically Detroit and eventually Toledo where Dick Glennon attended Toledo Central Catholic. After a brief stint in the Navy, Dick arrived at the University of Dayton on a football scholarship. While the scholarship did not last all 4 years, his love for the University lasted a lifetime. UD is where he met his wife of 64 years, Mary Margaret Stoermer, the youngest of four from Dayton View. The Catholic and Marianist values that Dick learned as an undergraduate guided him his entire life. His love of UD is matched by his dedication to the Dayton region. Living the Marianist mission, practicing servant leadership, Dick and Mary supported the Dayton community in the foreground of the background. Quietly meeting critical needs with a focus on education, their impact was far and wide. Helping grow the Dayton Foundation during his years on the board and working with Bro. Ray Fitz as a multi-term member of UD's Board of Trustees are among his fondest memories of making a difference in the community.



A true entrepreneur, Dick's Dayton based companies revolved around new technology of the decades; he was co-owner of Ohio Sealer Company, which was sold to PTI Inc., Dick founded Dayton Flexible Products, making the first disposable vinyl exam gloves later selling to Baxter Laboratories, he founded NDM (New Dimensions in Medicine) with the first disposable electrodes, later selling to Colgate Palmolive. He founded Insight Technology, making the first flexible IV catheters, which was sold to Warner Lambert and he founded a company currently delivering cutting-edge diagnostic radiology software. Dick supported the inventive talents of people and always had an open door to offer guidance.



Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, son Peter, son-in-law John Bentz and he is survived by three daughters and one son: Mary Patricia Bentz, Margaret Ann Glennon, Richard F. Glennon, Jr. (Patricia), Jeanne M. Glennon (John LeComte) and fourteen grandchildren: Audrey Bentz, Julia Bentz, Maria Bentz, Edward Alfaro, Daniel Alfaro, David Alfaro (Erika), Michael Alfaro, Maria Glennon Stephan (Alain), Megan Glennon Giles (Jeremy), Richard F. Glennon III, Patrick Ryan Glennon, John Patrick LeComte, Christopher LeComte, Daniel LeComte and seven great-grandchildren: William, Henry and Anne Stephan, Benton, Samuel and Mary Giles, and Logan Alfaro.



Mass of Christian burial will take place at the University of Dayton Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, February 11th at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard F. Glennon, Sr. to the University of Dayton, Brother Ray Fitz and Fr. James Fitz Endowed Scholarship, on-line at: University of Dayton - On-line Giving Link

