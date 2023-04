Glenn, Charlesteen "Tina"



GLENN, Charlesteen "Tina," age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 7, 2023, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409 - a small ceremony for family and friends; with Brother Melvin Smith, Officiant/Eulogist. Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory - Trotwood, OH.