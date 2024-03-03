Glendenin, Don D.

Glendenin Jr., Don D.



Dr. Don D. Glendenin, Jr. age 88, passed away February 18th. He was born March 23, 1935 in Springfield, OH the son of Dr. Don D. Glendenin, Sr. and Mary (Hennessey) Glendenin.



Dr. Glendenin graduated from Springfield High School and was a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. While in dental school, he was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy and for his senior year was chosen one of 40 Dental Ensigns to go on paid active duty. One of his proudest accomplishments was during a summer reserve cruise on the USS Olsen during which he was one of two Dental Ensigns to be qualified as Officer of the Deck underway of a destroyer escort. He served in the United States Navy Dental Corps in Yokosuka, Japan. While there with his bride Martha, he spent temporary duty on the cruiser USS St. Paul. After leaving Japan, he was assigned duty on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. Dr. Glendenin practiced dentistry for 47 years, 44 of those years in Springfield.



He was a member of the Mad River Valley Dental Society, Ohio Dental Association where he served as secretary and vice president, American Dental Association, Member of Governor Celeste's task force on healthcare, a fellow in the Pierre Fauchard Academy, fellow in the American College of Dentists and fellow in the International College of Dentists and member of Psi Omega dental fraternity. He was a member of the University Club of Springfield.



Don was a loyal follower of Ohio State football and attended most home games. His hobbies were woodworking and backpacking in the mountains with his hiking buddies.



He is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 63 years, Martha. He leaves daughter, Kathy of Columbus; son, Greg (Tesh) of West Jefferson; brother Jerry (Myrna) of Cincinnati; grandsons, Lane and Joel Goodrich of Columbus and Eric Fisher of Marion. Also surviving are nephews, Scott (Krystin) Glendenin of Cornelius, NC, Wally (Jo) Tice of Mill Valley, CA, Ralph (Nancy) Tice and Herman Tice of Columbus, OH; nieces, Julie (Michael) Roden of Montverde, FL, Hillary (George) Jeffers of Dublin, OH and Phyllis (Scott) Brown of Hilliard, OH.



The family is being served by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday, March 8th from 12pm to 2pm at The Landing at Littleton & Rue, with a private burial following in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Historical Society, 117 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





