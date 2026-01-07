Glenda Crockran

Glenda & Duwayne Crockran



01/07/1935 - 03/06/2022 and 03/11/1972 - 03/30/2011



I remember the last days that I seen your face. Your time was fading away. And now you got me saying I MISS YOU. I know you looking out for me from heaven because you're my angels watching from above surrounded by God love and I'm never gonna let no one ever take your place. Everybody is put on this earth for purpose, to spread love till you die. I have to hold on and be strong because one day we all got to move on. I got to have faith because one day I will see both of your face again. I'm missing my mom and brother. Love Sharon



