Glen Beddies Sr.

Beddies, Sr., Glen Otto



BEDDIES, Glen Otto Sr., age 77 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Glen was born in Dayton on June 25, 1948 to parents Donald Sr. and Dixie Beddies. After graduating from Fairmont East High School in 1966, Glen proudly went on to serve his country in the US Army in the Vietnam War. While in the Army, Glen went to Officer Candidate school in 1970 before continuing on with training at Airborne school, followed by the Ranger training course and finally Special Forces training course. He was sent to the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, where he attended Spanish language courses and earned his jumpmaster badge in 1971. Following his service, Glen continued to care for and protect his community as a Public Safety Officer for the City of Oakwood, a position which he held for over 30 years, honorably rising through the ranks to become Chief. Glen enjoyed playing golf and cruising on his motorcycles. He also did some racing at Kil Kare Raceway and participated in karaoke with his brothers. Glen is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Dixie and his brothers, Rex and Donald Jr.. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Glen Jr. (Garietta) and Douglas (Christina) Beddies, brother, Larry (Cheri) Beddies, sister-in-law Lynda Beddies, and grandchildren, Bryce, Logan, Carter, and Zara. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and a nephew. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering (2100 E. Stroop) on Saturday, November 8 at 12:00pm. Inurnment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.



