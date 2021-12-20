GLEASON, Lois Joy



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Friday, December 17, 2021. Lois was born in



Cincinnati, Ohio on May 24, 1932, to Thomas Edward Hall and Grace Joy (Fisher) Hall. Lois played field hockey and basketball at Miami University from 1950-1954. After graduation, she became a health and physical education teacher at Fairfield High School, where she coached basketball and softball. To this day she has



remained close to her students of Fairfield High School. She also continued to play fast pitch softball with Hamilton Hudepohl, and later became involved with the Fairfield Little League where she served as president of the Little League women's' auxiliary. Lois also kept the scorebook for the



Hamilton High School girls' varsity and junior varsity basketball teams for 21 years. Lois was inducted into the Wyoming High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Butler County Fast pitch Softball Hall of Fame, and the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame. She also received a Lifetime Service Award from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Women's Sports Association. Lois's service to the community goes past sports. She and her husband Austin helped out with Meals on Wheels and ARK Elderly transportation. Lois also taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy in life was her family; while leading such a busy life, she always found time to attend every activity in which her children and grandchildren participated.



Lois is survived by her husband, Austin Gleason; her children, Wes (Lori) Gleason, Melanie (Kelly) Farler; her grandchildren, Keith (Jennifer) Gleason, Thomas Harp, Craig (Romina) Farler, Kelly Harp, Meghan Gleason, Shannon (Sean) Lynch; her great-grandchildren, Leonard and Cassandra Gleason, and Benjamin Farler; and Ted Harp. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edward and Grace Joy Hall; one brother,



Thomas Edward Hall Jr.; and by her father and mother-in-law, Rev. Andrew and Goldie Gleason.



Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 220 Ludlow St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Mark Finfrock and Rev. John Guliano officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at First United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation Austin and Lois Gleason Scholarship Fund or the charity of donor's choice.



