GLASSCOCK,



Suzanne Jean



Age 93, of Washington Township, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 18, 1929, to Robert and Arloene (Bender) Schroer. She married Robert O. Glasscock Jr., and he passed away in 1994. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Patty Schroer, her brother, Robert J. Schroer and her sister-in-law, Kathleen (Loveless) Schroer. She is survived by her son, Robert O. Glasscock III and her nieces Rebecca Mershad, Terri Beth Smith and Mary Ann Saur, and their families. Suzanne loved animals, especially horses. She loved to ride horses at Normandy and Bonny Brook Stables. She loved to sew and quilt. She also enjoyed going to the gym, Moore's Nautilus. She was the Best Mother and was not afraid of a fight! She was a great cook. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18th from 2pm to 4pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 19th at 10 am, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

