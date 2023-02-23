GLASS, James E.



91, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Villa of Springfield. He was born in Lawrenceville, Ohio, on April 27th, 1931, the son of Elbert and Glenna Glass. James graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1949. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a Clark County Deputy Sheriff and retired as Executive Director of the Clark County Humane Society. James is survived by his children, Monte (Rhonda) Glass, Timothy (Shelli) Glass and Cheryl (Michael) Hilton; a brother, Donald (Georgia) Glass; five grandchildren, Justin (Ruth) Nickels, Ryan (Amy) Glass, Brady Glass, Brennen (Maigan) Glass and Bailee (Josh) Favre; three step-grandchildren, Michael (Miriam) Hilton, Rachel Hilton and Heather (Alli) Rashidi; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith E. Glass in 2012; and a brother, Robert Glass. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, February 27th, 2023, from 11:30 to 1:30, with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be in Lawrenceville Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be at www.littletonandrue.com. Memorial gifts may be made to the Clark County Humane Society or Day City Hospice.



