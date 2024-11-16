Glant, Harry "Rusty"



Harry "Rusty" Glant, (68) of Englewood, Ohio passed away October 13th, 2024 after a long illness.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.



Rusty was an avid bowler. He was a member of the PBA. He bowled on the Professional Bowlers Tour. Over his bowling career, he had several 300 games and multiple 800 series. He held various titles throughout his career.



Rusty was a vital member of the team at High Tech Elastomers.



Rusty leaves behind many lifelong friends, including Jeff Livingston, Jim Back, the team at High Tech Elastomers, the bowling community and many more.



Rusty will be sorely missed. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 25th, 2024 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Courtyard Lounge. (320 National Rd., Englewood, Ohio)



