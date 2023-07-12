Gladden, Latoya Nicole



Age 32, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral