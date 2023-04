Gipson, Constance Louise



Constance Louise Gipson, age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.