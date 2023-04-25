Gingrich, Pattie

Gingrich (Merz), Pattie Ann



Age 94 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was born March 22, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Violet Merz (Gray). On August 16, 1958 in Overpeck, Ohio she married Donald Gingrich who preceded her in death. Pattie is survived by her children Steve (Kim) Gingrich and Lisa (Larry) Dulli; grandchildren Lona McClain, Adam Davidson, Daniel Rector, Grady Rector and Erin Price; also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be sent to Crayons 2 Computers. Pattie was a teacher for 28 years with Fairfield City School District, and this nonprofit helps students and teachers get the classroom supplies needed. Please visit www.crayons2computers.org to donate. www.avancefuneralhome.com

