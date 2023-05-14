Gills, Rita Neal

Neal Gills, Rita



Rita Gills, 77 of Ligonier PA, passed away in her home on Friday May 5, 2023. She was born to the late Norvil and Marie Denniston in Frenchburg, KY on August 28,1945. Rita graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1963. She retired from Middletown Senior Citizens. Everyone who knew Rita, knew that she loved GOD and loved her family!! She will be missed by so many, but is at her heavenly home!



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of her children, Dr. Montford Lee Neal; husband, Luther Profitt; late husband, Joey Gills; and sister, Pat Caudill.



Rita is survived by her three children, Robert L. (Vicky) Neal, Melissa A. (Robert) Magiera, Randy A. (Erica) Neal; brother, Norvil Joe (Linda) Denniston, sister, Karin (John) Jackson; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; six nieces and nephews.







Visitation will be 11 am-12 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with Pastor George Brown officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

