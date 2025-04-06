Gilliland, Joseph Clement



GILLILAND, Joseph Clement, age 96 of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025. Clem was born on Jan. 18, 1929, on a farm in Somerset, Kentucky, and later grew up on a farm near Rockville, Indiana. In 1943, Clem moved with his parents to Dayton, Ohio, where he spent the rest of his life. Clem was a field engineer for NCR from 1947 to 1988, and he also worked tirelessly as a rental property owner for many properties in Dayton. During his career with NCR, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1951 - 1953), stationed in San Francisco, CA. Clem lived life to the fullest: water skiing, boating, miniature Indy car racing, flying as a private pilot, shooting, fishing, and bowling, often winning competitions and races. He especially loved snow skiing and served as a National Ski Patrolman for 45 years. Clem contributed to the Dayton community in countless ways, including leadership and membership roles in the American Legion, Rotary Club, NCR Water Sports Club, Dayton Pilots Club, Day-OH Ski Club, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Rod and Gun Club, and the Moose Club. He will forever be remembered for his zest for life, adventurous spirit, strength, compassion, optimism, independence, and for being a devoted son, husband, and father.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie Gilliland, and his parents, Joe and Lillian Gilliland. He is survived by three daughters who cherish him, Cheryl (Mike) Nicol, Diane (Mark) Katterheinrich and Linda (Curtis) Sherwood; six grandchildren, Jennifer Katterheinrich, Melissa (Michael) Odenweller, Jessica (Remi) Diesbourg, Michelle (Matt) Long , Julia (Derek) Doss, and Clement Sherwood; nine great-grandchildren, Lola and Norah Mohamed, Sawyer and Sutton Odenweller, Madeline and Emma Diesbourg, Jaxon and Zoey Long, and Lily Doss.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 18 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 19 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, with interment to follow at Centerville-Washington Township Cemetery.



Clem was honored as a veteran with an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2014, so, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Honor Flight Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



