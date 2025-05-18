Gilliam, Nicholas Andrew Avery



Nicholas Andrew Avery Gilliam, 27, of Springfield, passed away May 15, 2025. He was born November 19, 1997 in Springfield, Ohio. Nicholas graduated from Springfield High School and CTC in the Certified Electrician program. He worked at Nick's Cash and Carry. He enjoyed collecting silver, coins, and old-fashioned money, enjoyed gaming, and was known for his cowboy boots. More than anything, he loved his kids. Survivors include his life partner and mother of two of his children, Megan LeValley; mother and step-father, Gretchen Nichole (Boyer) and Jerrimie Lavonze Green; father, Timothy Arthur Gilliam; his four children, Novalee Lily Rose Gilliam, Elliot Lavonze Arthur Gilliam, Luna Marilyn Ann Gilliam, and Eithan Aiden Avery Baker; siblings, Daniel Ray Gilliam, Timothy Tyler Gilliam, Krissa Nichole Gilliam-Singh, and Zachary Paul Gilliam; brother-in-law, Jagbir Singh; grandparents, Avery Arthur Gilliam, Marilyn Jo Gilliam, Linda DiAnn Hagy, and Mark Jones; step-siblings, Beth, Brent, Dre, and Trey Trent; and niece and nephew, Aalia Joyce Singh and Karemdeep Lloyd Singh. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



