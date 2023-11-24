Gillespie, Tina Marie



age 56, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, November 24 from 5-8PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 25 at 10:30AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights. Burial at the St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles, Ohio. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.



Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/