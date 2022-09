GILBY, David Warner



Please join us to celebrate the life of David Warner Gilby.



June 26, 1970 – April 10, 2022



An open house Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Faith United Methodist Church located at 8230 Cox Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069 from 1 – 3 pm.



*OSU or Scarlet & Gray attire is welcomed and encouraged!