Gibson, Richard

Richard Gibson, age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025. He was born to the late Coltz Gibson and Laura (Angel) Gibson on June 27, 1929. Richard attended New Miami Wesleyan Church for 46 years. He retired from Fernald as a heavy equipment operator. He was also CEO of R & G Construction. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 77 years, Gladys Gibson. Their children: Barbara Hughett, Karen Brown, Melody Jensen and Timothy Gibson (Rebecca). Their grandchildren: Eric Hughett (Terra), Lauren Jenson (Kenneth), Kris Brown, Brett Jensen II, Catherine Gibson (Nathaniel), Paul Gibson, and Anne Gibson. Great Grandchildren: Hannah Hughett, Paisley Gibson, Jaxton Brown, and Ryker Stein. Sister-in-laws: Sharon, Bernice, Joyce, Sue and Gloria. Preceding him in death were Charles Gibson (son), Dorcas Gibson (daughter), Russell Hughett (son-in-law), sisters: Nancy Swartz (Augie), Josie Satterfield (Henry), Helen Huff (Sherman), Barbara Deering (Ted), Nicey May Harris (Junior). Brothers: Arvel Gibson, Jonnie Gibson, Raymond Gibson and Troy Gibson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Miami Wesleyan Church, 67 Elliott Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. A visitation for Richard will be held Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 starting at 10:00 am, followed be a funeral service at 12:00 pm by Reverend Roger Shaw. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. To share a memory of Richard with his family please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com.



