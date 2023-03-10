Gibson, Myrna Kay



Myrna Kay Gibson, 74 of Hamilton, passed away on March 7, 2023 at Fort Hamilton Hospital with family and friends by her side. She was born in Hamilton on September 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Ashcraft) Gibson. Myrna had previously worked for Fort Hamilton Hospital, Butler County Dept. of Job and family services and most recently with YWCA. She had a witty and funny sense of humor and loved being with her family and friends. Myrna is survived by her devoted sister, Sue Heins; nephews, Kenny Newton and Ronald (Brenda) Jarrett; special cousin, Shawna Kay (Danny) Crank, close and dear friends, Denise Harrison and Ginny Williams; her precious companion pug Chloe; other siblings, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Ronnie) Johnson and brother-in-law Richard Heins. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 11-1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm with Danny Crank officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank Myrna's Care Team for all their loving care and support over the years. Contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Road Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

