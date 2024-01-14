Gibson, Douglas M.



DOUGLAS MCLEAN GIBSON, 64, of Springfield, passed away at OSU East Medical Center on December 24, 2023. Doug was born on May 13, 1959, in Springfield, OH, the son of the late George W. Gibson and Florence (McLean) Gibson. A graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School and Ohio State Barber College, Doug was the owner of Gibson's for Hair, and a founding member and drummer in well known local rock bands, Scram and New Music. Doug is survived by his wife, Sonie Gibson; siblings, Bill (Jeanne) Gibson, Monica (Jay) Spencer and Andy (Lisa) Gibson.



Doug's talents were many. His sense of humor, legendary; his memory, incredible; his musicianship, remarkable. More incredible than all of this was Doug's attitude and amazing stoicism in a lifelong battle with Type 1 Diabetes. His appreciation for the doctors and nurses who saved his eyesight, transplanted his organs, and saved his life, over and over, knew no bounds. Doug's life was an inspiration to many. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at RiverSong Church at 3660 Springfield Jamestown Rd, Springfield, OH 45502 on Saturday, January 20th. Visitation will take place from 2-4pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 4pm. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. To view full obituary, visit www.conroyfh.com



