GIBFRIED, Suzanne E.



GIBFRIED, Suzanne E. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Suzanne Gibfried. Suzanne peacefully left this world on January 29, 2024 and is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Springfield on November 13, 1984, the daughter of James P. and Diane (Friemoth) Gibfried. She soon enrolled in the Early Intervention Program and later graduated from Springfield City Schools and the Clark County Joint Vocational School in 2006. Soon after graduation she began working at TAC Enterprises where she worked for 15 years. She loved working at TAC and was proud working on cargo nets for the United States Air Force. Suzanne was active in Clark County Special Olympics where she earned many awards in swimming, volleyball and bowling. She took horse riding classes at The Riding Center in Yellow Springs and Tae Kwan Do through the Salvation Army earning her way to black belt. Survivors include her parents James and Diane Gibfried; brothers, Jonathan (Kristin) Gibfried and their daughter, Violette and Christopher (Evelyn) Gibfried and their daughters, Sofia, Clara and Lucia; aunts and uncles, Jeanne (Thomas) Miller, Jerry (Mary) Friemoth, Tom (Penny) Friemoth, Dale (Rachel) Friemoth and Gordon (Diane) Gibfried; paternal grandfather, Paul Gibfried and her caretakers and "Second Family", James & Danielle Smith and family. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Gibfried and her maternal grandparents, Jerome and Viola Friemoth. Suzanne was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She read the Bible and a Devotional every day. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 10, 2024 in Covenant Presbyterian Church. Private inurnment will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, TAC Enterprises or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com