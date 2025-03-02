Gibbs, Dale Kenneth



Dale Kenneth Gibbs, age 94, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025. He was born December 29, 1930, the son of Ebb and Edith (Beatty) Gibbs. Dale served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1953. He worked as a supervisor in East Processing at Armco and retired after 30 years of service. Dale loved to fish and watch sports.



Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Gibbs in 2021; daughter-in-law, Lisa Gibbs; siblings, Paul Gibbs, Glenn Gibbs, Dick Gibbs, Millie Dennis, Pat Conrad and an infant sister.



Dale is survived by his son, Robert D. (wife, Brenda Johnson) Gibbs; three grandchildren, Ross Gibbs, Alicia Gibbs and Mikayla (husband, Evan) Sharpshair; great-grandchildren, Winona Sharpshair and Arlo Sharpshair; brother, Donnie Gibbs; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will follow with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Private entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com