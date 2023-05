Bradley M. Gibbs



11/27/1987-5/16/2014



Since you've been gone 9 years our lives have never been the same. We're thankful for all the memories we have of you growing up playing baseball with all your friends and your old cars & hot rods you loved so much. We miss you more than words can tell! we know that one day we'll see you in heaven!! Love you so much Brad!!! Your family & friends.