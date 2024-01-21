Gerhard, William D. "Bill"



William D. "Bill," Gerhard age 82 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School class of 1959 and the University of Dayton. Bill retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. He was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Bill was a blood donor and donated over 120 pints of blood. He was also an avid high school sports fan, and a Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his children: Therese (Scott) Stewart, David (Trisha) Gerhard, Daniel J. (Denise) Gerhard, grandchildren: Joshua (Claire), Roseanna, Elizabeth, Clara, Danielle (Cody), Allison, Anna, Aaron (Annika) and Ashley, sisters and brother-in-law: Linda (Norm) Miller, Therese Frick, brother-in-law: David Brombaugh, sister-in-law: Carol Brombaugh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy (Brombaugh) Gerhard, parents: William L. and Rose Anne (Leik) Gerhard, sister: Marie Zerkel and brother: Daniel O. Gerhard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Inurnment will follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com