GERDING, Nancy C.

Nancy C. Gerding, age 72 of Dayton, passed away October 3, 2021. She was born June 5, 1949, in Rennerdale, PA, the daughter of the late Samuel Sr. and Marion (Reese) Taylor. She was a teacher for Fairborn City Schools, retiring after 30 years of service. Nancy enjoyed reading, cross stitching,

gardening, the beach and especially her grandchildren. In

addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff Taylor and Samuel Taylor Jr. She is survived by her husband, James; son, Matt Gerding; daughter, Megan Gerding; three grandchildren, Iri, Uri, and Elidi. Please join the family to celebrate Nancy's life on June 5, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

