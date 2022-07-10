GERBIG, Deanna K.



74 of Dayton, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3rd after a long hard fight against Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Randy and best friend Sandy. Left to mourn and miss her are son Brent and family in Panama City Beach, FL, cousins Earl in Florida and Debbie in Texas. Deanna was a beautiful woman with many friends, including all the co-workers she amassed from Speedway, Crown Personnel and Avery Dennison, who were friends til the end. We thank Laurelwood Assisted Living, who provided her with such wonderful loving care, we could not have asked for more! Also thank you Day City Hospice. Her final wishes are cremation and to be with her family in Columbus, Indiana. If desired, please donate to the Lymphoma Society or the Cat Cafe in Dayton, she'd love that!

