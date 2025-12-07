Gerald Quatman

Quatman, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" Quatman, aged 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 26, 2025. He was born on May 30, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio, to the Elmer and Loretta (nee Thomeczek) Quatman. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley (nee Fischer), as well as loving children: Lisa (Doug) Hoffman, Julie (David) Morrison, and Carol (Gil) Porat. Cherished brother of Beverly (Jack) Gannon, Carol (Dave) Wilt, Elmer (Virginia) Quatman, John Joseph Quatman, Mary (Steve) Sepeck, David Quatman, Anita (Joseph) Fricke, Michael Quatman, and Robert (Barbara) Quatman, and brother-in-law to Marilyn (Joseph) Broderick and Thomas (Kathleen) Fischer. Adoring grandfather to Eric Hoffman, Jake Hoffman, Levi Hoffman, William Morrison, Andrew Morrison, Henry Morrison, Eytan Porat, and Max Porat. Jerry also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many dear friends.



Jerry grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the oldest of 10 children. The first in his family to pursue higher education, Jerry credited the Catholic education he received at St. Anthony Catholic School and Chaminade High School for forging his path, which included earning a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Dayton (Class of 1957), a Master's Degree at the University of Louisville (1960) and a Ph.D. in Industrial / Organizational Psychology at Purdue University (1962).



Jerry joined the faculty in the Psychology Department at Xavier University at the age of 27 where he remained for 40 years. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, Xavier Basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.



Visitation will take place Friday, December 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, 45241. Mass of Christian Burial to occur Saturday, December 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Twin Lakes Senior Living Community, 9840 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45242. Burial to follow Mass at St. Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum.





