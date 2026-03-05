Gerald Policy

POLICY, Gerald R.



Gerald (Jerry) R. Policy, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 28th, 2026. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 16, 1939, the son of Fred and Ruth Kunzen (Policy). Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1957 proudly serving his country. He retired from AT&T after more than 30 years. Jerry was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Urbana; he found great joy in his faith and reading his Bible. Much of his free time was spent outdoors in nature where he had many hobbies from fishing, tending to his garden and traveling. He was also known to enjoy going camping at Hocking Hills where he surrounded himself by nature taking in the comfort and peace it brought him. Jerry is survived by his wife Laura L. Policy, children; John Reeder, Lynn (Dennis) Christensen, Jan Hottle (David), Rick Policy (Lori), Terri Wellmann, Russell (Anna)DeLay, Margie (David) Williams; thirteen grandchildren; Jarrod (Dora), Jacob, Jenna (Roberto), Alyssa (Mac), Caleb, Maleah, Angela, Mandy, Christine, Sarah, D.J., Jacob (Katie), and Joe; fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; siblings; Diane Scholtz, Joanne (Ed) Lagania, and Colleen Scholtz. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Jessy Fay Policy in 2013. Jerry's funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6th, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Family requests donations be made to Grace Baptist Church Urbana in lieu of flowers. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





