Gerald Bowers

Bowers, Gerald Lee "Jerry"



Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bowers, 63, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 30th, 1962, the son of Richard and Kathleen Bowers. Jerry retired after 25 years of dedicated service with Honda Manufacturing, where he worked in Material Services. Above all, Jerry cherished his little family, and time with them truly meant everything to him. Some of his happiest memories were made with Jill on their yearly trips to the Great Smoky Mountains. One of Jerry's greatest joys was being a grandfather and he adored his granddaughter. A lifelong sports fan, Jerry especially loved cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers, often sharing those games with his son and nephews, creating bonds and memories that will live on through every season. He was also a loyal Cincinnati Reds fan, never missing a chance to follow his team. Jerry will be remembered as a devoted family man who enjoyed the simple joys of time spent together. Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jill Bowers; two children: Ashley Baker (Randy) and Andy Bowers; beloved granddaughter, Summer Baker; two siblings: Ginny Hagstrom and Chris Bowers (Michelle); sister-in-law, Cindy Bowers; nieces and nephews: Stephen, Josh, McKenzie, Britiany and Rosie and his special grand dog, Woo. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael Bowers and Tony Bowers. Per Jerry's wishes no services will be held. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





