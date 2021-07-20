GEPHART, Phyllis

springfield-news-sun logo
GEPHART (Graham), Phyllis Jeanne

Phyllis Jeanne (Graham) Gephart of Miamisburg, Ohio - died on July 16, 2021, at her home in West Chester, Ohio, surrounded by her family. Born on October 18, 1929, to Clement and Ethel (Penwell) Graham, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond "Muggs" Gephart, her daughter, Lynda Rae Owens, and sisters Geraldine Kidwell, A. Eileen Long Blackburn, and Pauline Long Baber. Phyllis is survived by her daughters Leann (Kevin) Thacker, Lori (Steve) Banks and

son-in-law Wilbur Owens; grandchildren Matt (RaeAnn) Owens, Kurt (Susan) Owens, Jared Thacker, Lucas (Gwen) Thacker, Donald Banks, and Jessica Thacker (Justin Reidmatter). Surviving are also great-grandchildren Sydney, Riley, Elijah, Jeremiah, Malia, Julia, and Clay, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Once Phyllis retired from Monsanto/Mound lab, she and Muggs enjoyed traveling to 20 countries in 10 years. They spent many wonderful times in Tennessee and Ohio with their family and friends while vacationing around the Globe.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


