George Shrive III

Shrive III, George Goddard



George Goddard Shrive III, passed peacefully in his sleep on December 8, 2025 at the Chesterwood Nursing Care and Rehabilitation Center. George was born July 19, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to George and Martha (Meyer) Shrive. Most recently of Franklin, Ohio he also spent several years residing in the City of Amelia, Ohio. George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles Shrive, his stepson Charlie Steiner and his late wife Claudia (Tague) Shrive. George is survived by his two sons, Cliff (Andrea) Shrive and Chris (Kelly) Shrive, and his stepson Mitch Steiner; sisters Susan (David) Torok and Paula Shrive; and grandchildren-Milo, Somi, Owen, Gillian, Khristi, Michael and Bethany. A pharmacist for more than 45 years, George spent countless hours as a volunteer for the Buckeye Baptist Builders, as an EMT for the Emergency Medical Squad in Franklin, and as a Sunday School teacher and dedicated member of the Eastview Baptist Church in Franklin. A visitation for George will be held Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of George to Warren County Humane Society, WFCJ (93.7 The Light), or Our Daily Bread Ministries. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Shrive family.



