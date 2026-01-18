George Heeter

Heeter, George F.



George F. Heeter, age 91 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2026, at Soin Medical Center. He was born on June 18, 1934, in Celina, OH to the late Edward and Cleophia (nee: Schuck) Heeter. George graduated from Chaminade High School in 1952 before enlisting in the United States Navy. He worked for Edison Brothers and Walmart. He was a long-time parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Aside from his loving parents, George is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois (2022); his four brothers, Edward, James, Albert, and Clifford; his two sisters, Paulene and Patricia. He is survived by his two children: daughter Marianne Wooden of Dayton, and son David (Brandy) Heeter of Lancaster. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Cayden, Carson and Natalie, as well as six great-grandchildren, Gage, Amelia, Levi, Andrew, Isabella, and Dakota; and three sisters, Henrietta, Philomenia, and Dorothy. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home- BELMONT CHAPEL (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



