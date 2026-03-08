George Cyrus

Cyrus, George Henry "Butch"



George Henry "Butch" Cyrus, born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 1943, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2025, in Mason, Ohio, at the age of 82. He fell to the effects dementia.



Butch was a loving father to his two sons, Greg (Chie) Cyrus and Jeff (Jenny) Cyrus, and a proud grandfather to Jake, Ben, Kevin, and Leia. He is also survived by his brother Harry (Melody) Cyrus as well as numerous nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, William 'Bill' Cyrus, and mother, Elizabeth (Henry) Cyrus.



He attended Buffalo High School in Kenova, West Virginia, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated in 1962 and was class Vice-President. He went on to study at Marshall University where he played football and wrestled. He graduated in 1968 with BA from the College of Arts and Sciences. In 1965, he married Genevieve Cyrus in Prichard, West Virginia. The couple moved to Fairborn, Ohio, in 1968. That same year George began his 40+ year career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian computer programmer. After leaving WPAFB, he spent his time as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, working at ACE Hardware, and doing home renovation projects around the area for various widows and retirees. He enjoyed helping others and would rather work for a meal than money.



As a young man, George enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, water skiing, and fishing. As a parent, he stayed involved with his sons' activities and was always a calm voice in the stands. He was a good mentor to lots of the boys' friends, and he always had time to help with car trouble or to partner up for weightlifting in the garage. Later in life he found peace in nature around the United States and Canada. He and Greg, and sometimes Jeff, made a number of trips around the United States hiking in many of the national parks.



He was stubborn man, while others say determined. He often denied help or tools that would make any job easier. He was eternally curious and always wanted to know "how things worked." Something was always torn apart in his later years, but he never put anything back together.



His serious demeanor yet giving spirit left an indelible mark on all who knew him. May his memory bring comfort to those who loved him as they celebrate a well-lived life.



Funeral services will be held graveside at Cyrus Cemetery, behind the home located at 7019 US-52, Prichard, WV 25555, on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. Please follow Cyrus Cemetery Road up the hill bearing left near the top. Afterward, the family will welcome friends and relatives back to TBD for a gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to dementia research at www.alz.org.



