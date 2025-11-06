George Austin

Austin, George David "Daddy-O"

Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 10, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

