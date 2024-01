In Memory of



Doug Gentry



It's been a year since you left us, but it feels like a lifetime without you. I don't know how to live without you, 40 years doesn't seem like enough. We love and miss you more than you'll ever know.



Love you always Joy,



Dawn (Jeff), Stephanie (Bill),



Candace (Robert),



Taylor (Tyler), Alyssa, Joshua and so many more



