Gentile, Dorothy

Gentile (Cain), Dorothy Lee



Age 99, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Saturday June 14, 2025. She was born on November 19, 1925, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Maymie (Kirby) Cain. On January 16, 1946, in Hamilton she married James J. Gentile Sr. and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2014. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jan) Gentile and Kevin (Carol) Gentile, daughter-in-law Laurie Gentile, her sister Norma Smith, 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 9 Great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers William and Michael, sister Della Chasteen, husband James, son Mike Gentile and daughter-in-law Marjorie, son John Gentile and daughter-in-law Cindy, great grandchildren Austin and Brandon Rogers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH on Saturday, June 21, 2025 with Fr. Larry Tharp, Officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, 1314 Greenwood Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St Joseph- St Vincent de Paul, 171 Washington Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



