Gene Glover

Glover, Gene Michael



Age 74, of Xenia and formerly of Sugarcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Gene was born and raised in Twinsburg, Ohio, with his two sisters. He graduated from RB Chamberlin High School, class of 1969. After 42 years, Gene retired from the Dayton Daily News in 2016. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville.



Gene was happiest when he was outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and nurture the backyard wildlife. Gene was a beekeeper and supplier of honey to friends and family. He was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game Club. His favorite fishing trips were with family and friends to Pelee Island, catching walleye and making memories that have lasted a lifetime. Gene always had a vegetable garden and beautiful flowers. He loved nature, tending his bird feeders, and watching hummingbirds.



Gene loved to golf with friends and enjoyed the 19th hole. Traveling and camping were also highlights throughout his life. Gene was a wanderlust filled soul. He always enjoyed camping with his family and created memorable trips to many of the national parks across the country. When he wasn't camping, he was vacationing in South Padre Island, Hawaii, England, and Europe.



Kind, easygoing, generous and compassionate would describe Gene. He would always go out of his way to help others. He was very proud to have donated 178 pints of blood throughout his lifetime. Even at his passing, he continued to help others by donating his eyes to the tissue bank. He volunteered countless hours to a charity very dear to his heart, the Greene County FISH (Friends In Service of Humanity) Food Pantry. Gene led by example and family was extremely important to him. Among many things, Gene will be remembered for the love and pride he had for his wife, Wendy and sons, Scott and David.



Gene was preceded in death by his son, David W. Glover, in 2015; his father, Wayne Lawrence Glover; his mother, Mamie (Ronald) Brinker; and his brother-in-law, Lenny Levaskevich. He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy (Cooper) Glover, of 46 years; his son, Scott Glover; his two sisters, Joanne (Henry) Terry and Marilyn Levaskevich; brothers-in-law, John Cooper, Brian (Margie) Cooper; sister-in-law Penny (Joe) Gavin; many nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Storm.



All services will be held at Sugar Valley Golf Club, 1250 Mead Rd., Bellbrook, Ohio, on February 21, 2026. The Rev. Kim Frank will be officiating. The visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm. The celebration of life will be held at 1pm followed by a gathering and fellowship. The event will be recorded and available on the Conner & Koch Funeral Home website. If desired, contributions may be made to the Greene County FISH Pantry. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com