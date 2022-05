GEISERT, Vivian K.



Age 99, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022. Family will greet guests at 12pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, with a memorial service to be held at 12:30PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the



Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave #117, Dayton, OH 45459. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.