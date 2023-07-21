Geis, John

Geis Jr, John Byron



John Byron Geis Jr., age 72, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. John was born to John and Peg Geis in Dayton, OH on June 28, 1951.



John attended Alter High School graduating in 1969; he then went on to college at the University of Dayton graduation in 1972. John has been very active with the University of Dayton over his lifetime including recent University of Dayton Tampa Chapter Alumni President.



John's career led him from Deloitte & Touche to Smucker's to Tropicana, Uniroyal, and the PEO industry where he served in a variety of executive positions. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his family and meeting new people. He loved to golf with friends and family and following his grandchildren's athletic achievements.



He is Survived by His loving wife Mary Ann Geis, son Jack (Re'An) Geis, daughter Ruth Ann (Dave) Kinsella, grandchildren, Julia Geis, Jackson Geis, Tommy Kinsella, and Molly Kinsella, sisters Julie (Pat) Ferrara, and Kitty (Ned) Daly.



His parents John B Geis Sr. and Peg Geis, his sister and her husband Rosie (Jack) Barstow precedes John.



A funeral mass for John will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Saint Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd, FL 34241.



Memorial Contributions may be made to A Kid's Place (A Kid's Place provides a safe, loving and nurturing home for foster children ages birth to 22 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment) www.akidsplacetb.org Or University of Dayton Golf Teams www.udayton.edu/advancement/give.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Geis family.



