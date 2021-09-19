springfield-news-sun logo
GEIER, David Henry

72, passed away August 28, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lucille Geier. After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army, David graduated from Miami University. He then went into the insurance business and eventually owned his own agency. David is survived by his 4 children: Christine (Keith) Carlson, Jack Geier, Mitchell Geier, and Carlee Geier, two grandchildren: Madelynn and Cassidy Carlson, six siblings: Fred (Micky) Geier, Carol (Kevin) Eustace, Ron (Margie) Geier, Kathy (Nick) Staarmann, Jerry Geier, and Jeff (Gina) Geier, 13 nieces and nephews and many more beloved friends and family. Services will be family only.

