GEBHART, Thelma



Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday October 15, 2022. Thelma was born on Dec. 20, 1926, to Anthony and Magdolena (Heyne) Quinter in St. Henry, Mercer County, OH. She loved quilting and crafting, loved reading, and was well known to stay up all night to finish a good book. Family and friends received quilts as gifts. Hand embroidered baby quilts were made for all the new babies when they came. Thelma also loved to cook and bake. Homemade bread, pecan rolls and cabbage rolls were her specialties. She always had a prayer list for anyone with a special need at any time. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years Don Gebhart, who she married on May 4, 1946, after he was discharged from the Marines following WWII. Also preceded in death by parents; 4 brothers, Leonard, Leroy, Paul and Wilfred; 4 sisters, Rita Martin, Armella Thomeczek, Wilma Teets, and Hilda Allison. Thelma's greatest joy was her large family spanning 4 generations. She is survived by her 4 children Cathy Weaver (Ken), Tim (Brenda), Karen Morris (Scott) Barry (Debbie); 9 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother Ken (Nancy); 1 sister-in-law Betsy Quinter; many nieces and nephews and cherished best friend JoAnn Patterson. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that you perform a random act of kindness in Thelma's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

